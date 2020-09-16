Birthday party on ship may have led to oil spill in Mauritius, Panama regulator says

A Japanese ship that wrecked off the coast of Mauritius in July and sparked one of the worst environmental disasters in the country’s history may have run aground because of birthday celebrations on board at the time. That’s according to a statement from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), in the latest development from the July 25 wrecking of the Panama-flagged and Japanese-owned M.V. Wakashio, a bulk carrier. The ship, bound for Brazil from Singapore, was sailing through Mauritian waters when it ran aground on a coral reef and leaked almost 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil. In its statement published in Spanish on Sept. 7, the AMP, which is collaborating in the investigation into the accident, said the ship diverted its navigation plan, possibly in relation to “the celebration of the birthday of one of the crew members.” “[T]he change of course is produced by indications of the captain of the boat, who gave instructions to approach about 5 miles away from the coast of Mauritius, looking for a telephone and internet signal, so that the crew members could communicate with their families,” the AMP said. The Wakashio’s captain was taken into custody on Aug. 18 for endangering safe navigation. According to the government, the ship had failed to respond to several calls from the Mauritian Coast Guard. Mauritius’s environment minister, Kavydass Ramano, called it an “unprecedented” crisis, and the prime minister declared a national emergency on Aug. 7, a day after oil began leaking from its tank. An aerial view of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

