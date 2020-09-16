BlackRock, other asset managers enabling deforestation, says Friends of the Earth

The environmental advocacy group Friends of the Earth has blasted BlackRock and other asset management titans in a new report that says they aren’t doing enough to curb global deforestation. The report accuses the “big three” asset managers — BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street — of enabling companies in their investment portfolios to skirt promises they made to prevent their supply chains from contributing to the destruction of rainforests. “They’re bankrolling not only the consumer goods companies that are driving deforestation through their supply chains, but also financing agribusiness producers and traders at the grassroots level that are responsible for widespread deforestation and human rights abuses,” Gaurav Madan, report co-author and senior forests and lands campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said in an interview with Mongabay. Together, the three firms had more than $16 trillion in assets under management at the end of 2019, including $700 billion invested in companies that were part of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), an association of retailers and manufacturers that includes household names like Nestlé, Amazon and General Mills. In 2010, the CGF said its members were aiming to achieve zero net deforestation by 2020. But Friends of the Earth says the actions of CGF members haven’t matched their rhetoric, echoing a recent report from Greenpeace, which told Mongabay that the gap is a “total disaster.” While some CGF members have made public commitments not to source products from suppliers that contribute to deforestation, few have managed to entirely follow through. Last year,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

