We are failing to save the planet’s species, finds UN report

As the planet plunges headlong into its sixth mass extinction, caused by humans, biodiversity is being lost at an unprecedented rate, and efforts to address this crisis, through a series of targeted goals, have largely failed. In an effort to safeguard the world's plants and animals and slow the extinction trend, the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets were established at a conference in Japan in 2010 under the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). A hundred and seventy countries and regions subscribed to the goals, creating their own local conservation strategies. The Global Biodiversity Outlook 5 (GBO-5), just published by the CBD, offers a final report card on the progress of the 20 global biodiversity targets at the 2020 deadline, lessons learned, and best practices for getting back on track. According to the GBO-5 report card, the global community has failed to meet even a single of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets completely, with only six goals "partially achieved" by the 2020 deadline. However, 89% of all national targets saw at least some progress. A parrotfish off the coast of Australia's Lord Howe Island. Significant progress has been made over the past decade in establishing marine protected areas globally. Image by John Turnbull / Flickr. Of those 20 partially achieved targets, perhaps the most significant progress has been made towards Target 11, the establishment of marine and freshwater protected areas. This target aimed for countries to protect 17% of their surface and subsurface water and inland water areas, as well as 10% of their coastal…

