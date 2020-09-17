Climate change: Earthquake 'hack' reveals scale of ocean warming

From BBC

Scientists have found a clever new way of measuring ocean warming, using sound waves from undersea earthquakes.

The researchers say the “hack” works because sound travels faster in warmer water.

The team looked at sonic data from the Indian Ocean emitted by tremors over a 10-year period.

As the seas have warmed due to global heating, the scientists have seen the sound waves increase in speed.

Their new method shows the decadal warming trend in the Indian Ocean was far higher than previous estimates.

Having accurate information on the warming of our oceans is critical for climate scientists.

They understand that around 90% of the energy trapped in our atmosphere by greenhouse gases is absorbed by the seas.

But having precise temperature measurements, in multiple locations and depths, is a huge challenge.

The deployment of around 4,000 autonomous devices called Argo floats that capture temperature information has helped enormously, but there are big gaps in our knowledge.

This is especially true in relation to what’s happening in the waters deeper than 2,000m.

But now a team of researchers has developed a very different approach that exploits the fact that the speed of sound in seawater depends on temperature.

The idea was first proposed and trialled in the late 1970s using sound waves generated by scientists.

However, concerns over the impact of these sounds on marine mammals and rising costs saw the idea abandoned.

The new approach involves using the naturally produced sound waves that occur when an underwater earthquake strikes.

The scientists examined data from over 4,000 tremors that occurred in the Indian Ocean between 2004 and 2016.

The team then looked for pairs of “repeaters”, earthquakes with almost identical origins and power.

By measuring how long these slow-moving signals took to travel across the waters from Indonesia to a monitoring station on the island of Diego Garcia,