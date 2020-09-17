In Brazil’s Pantanal, a desperate struggle to save a hyacinth macaw refuge from fire

In the 1960s, Luiz de Figueiredo Barretto bought the São Francisco do Perigara farm, in Brazil’s Mato Grosso state, to use as a cattle ranch. Since then, however, some 95% of the more than 24,300-hectare (60,000-acre) site has been conserved. When Barretto realized that a specific part of the property, the size of a city block, was a meeting place for hyacinth macaws (Anodorhynchus hyacinthinus), he closed off the area to protect the trees. Over the years, the small piece of forest has become unique in the world: a spot where dozens of hyacinth macaws gather to rest every afternoon. Ornithologist Pedro Scherer-Neto has been conducting population surveys of the hyacinth macaw here for 15 years now, during which time the average number of individual birds has gone from 234 to 708. Sightings peaked between 2013 and 2015, when more than 1,000 of the birds were observed in the same place. The hyacinth macaw, the largest member of the Psittacidae family of parrots, is considered vulnerable, a “threatened” category on the IUCN Red List, but in 2014 was omitted from Brazil’s national list of threatened species. With this year’s historic drought and dramatic increase in wildfires in the Pantanal wetlands, the São Francisco farm was also hit: more than half of the property was burned. Unlike in the Amazon, fires sparked by lightning are a natural occurrence in the Pantanal during the wet season. But in the dry months, which start in July, the fires are caused by human action:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

