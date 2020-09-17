Madagascar reopens national parks shuttered by COVID-19

ANALAMAZOATRA NATIONAL PARK, Madagascar — Hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Madagascar’s tourism industry took its first step toward recovery. On September 5, the quasi-governmental agency Madagascar National Parks (MNP) reopened all 43 protected areas under its direct responsibility. The government authorized the reopening of all natural areas and cultural sites starting the following day. Government representatives and members of the tourism sector attended a reopening ceremony Sept. 5 outside MNP’s local office and visitor’s center at Analamazoatra National Park in east-central Madagascar, one of the country’s flagship parks. The reopening came as a relief to members of the local community, who rely on tourists for income, after months of hardship in their absence. “If I could organize a dance party right now, I would do it,” Christin Nasoavina, head of a 110-member association of local guides, told Mongabay just after the ceremony. “The last time I accompanied tourists inside the park dates back to March 15.” Christin Nasoavina, a guide at Analamazoatra National Park, says he is delighted by the prospect of getting back to work shortly after the park’s reopening ceremony on Sept. 5. Image by Rivonala Razafison. To visit the parks, nature lovers are required to comply with health protocols: They are forbidden from touching animals, and must maintain social distancing and wear face masks for the duration of their visit. The number of tourists per guide is limited to four, down from eight previously, and groups must keep 10 meters (33 feet) apart. Visitors must undergo health…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay