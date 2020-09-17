Missing mangroves are root of contention over Philippine airport project

MANILA — On July 29, the San Miguel Corporation, the Philippines’ largest company by revenue, started planting 25,000 mangrove trees in a coastal area just north of the capital, Manila. The 10-hectare (25-acre) project in Hagonoy municipality, Bulacan province, is part of the company’s plan to plant 190,000 mangroves over 76 hectares (188 acres) in Bulacan and neighboring provinces. In a statement, San Miguel president Ramon Ang said it would help address flooding and environmental concerns in the area, which is the future site of a 2,500-hectare (6,200-acre) airport complex, called an “aerotropolis,” that San Miguel is building. But the planting campaign hasn’t assuaged the concerns of environmental groups, which are largely leery of the mega project and its impact on the environment. “While this may sound [like] good news to marine conservationists, this, in fact, won’t absolve San Miguel Corporation from their crimes against the environment and the coastal communities in Bulacan,” Jerwin Baure of scientist group AGHAM Diliman said in a statement. “Mangrove planting does not make the giant corporation … pro-environment and pro-conservation.” The “crimes” refer to the clearing of mangroves — illegal under Philippine law — in the area since 2018. Environmental rights groups say residents have told them of how hired laborers who identified themselves as representatives of San Miguel cut down more than 600 mangrove trees in Taliptip, a fishing village in Bulacan, to prepare for the construction of the airport. Mangroves, nipa trees plantations, migratory birds and fishponds in Bambang and Taliptip, Bulakan,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

