Fires turn sage brush habitat in Washington into a scorched ‘oblivion’

BRIDGEPORT, Washington — There are fewer than 1,000 sage grouse left in Washington state, and Michael Schroeder has been studying them for more than 30 years. Schroeder is a biologist with the state's fish and wildlife agency. He also lives in Bridgeport, a community which saw extensive destruction from the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill Fires. Schroeder and his wife lost power and water at their Bridgeport home when the fires swept through the area over Labor Day Weekend, razing a combined area of more than 167,000 hectares (413,000 acres). Some of their neighbors lost everything. He was worried about the sage grouse (Centrocercus urophasianus) that live in the open stretches of sagebrush near his community. A male sage grouse displays on a lek in the Red Desert of Wyoming. (Photo: Ashley Ahearn) "I've been driving around for the last 24 hours checking out some of the damage and it's just, it's just devastating," Schroeder says in a recent interview as we drive through miles of scorched sagebrush, melted guardrails and smoking power poles. "This has been a fire for the century. Washington state, from a personal perspective, and from a grouse perspective, has been devastated." More than 600,000 acres of forest and sagebrush rangeland have burned in Washington State this fire season, leveling at least one town and destroying ranches, farms and homes across the central and eastern part of the state, as well as knocking out power to thousands of people. There are several fires still burning.

