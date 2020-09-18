In Peru, self-reporting of oil spills by companies leaves an unknown toll

The first oil well in South America was built more than a century and a half ago, in the district of Zorritos, in northern Peru. Fishermen still tell the story of how the place got its name: locals compared the smell of oil to that of foxes, zorros in Spanish. Nowadays, there are 1,200 oil wells operating in Tumbes, where Zorritos is located, and in Piura, the two northernmost departments on the Peruvian coast. The wells represented 66% of the country’s oil production in 2018, or almost 12 million barrels, according to annual statistics from Perupetro, the state agency responsible for promoting hydrocarbon exploitation. The marine area is one of Peru’s most biodiverse. It was to Cabo Blanco, a small bay on the north coast, that Ernest Hemingway and other celebrities and sportspeople came in the 1950s and ’60s in pursuit of monumental fish. Footage shot there of the fight to the death with the biggest black marlin ever recorded, measuring 4 meters (13 feet) long and weighing 708 kilograms (1,560 pounds), was used in the 1960 film version of Hemingway’s novella, The Old Man and the Sea. The enormous marlin is just one element of the region’s marine diversity, which provides half of the country’s fresh fish. Due to the quantity of oil stored and produced on the north coast, it’s not unusual to see black patches of it spread out across the water, submerging and diluting, contaminating the ecosystem. Mongabay Latam analyzed official reports of spills and calculated…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay