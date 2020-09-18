‘Off the chart’: CO2 from California fires dwarf state’s fossil fuel emissions

California is burning with a ferocity never seen before in the Golden State. So far this year, fires have burned through more than 1.4 million hectares (3.4 million acres) of land — about half the size of Belgium — according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. What’s more, it’s only mid-September, and the region’s normal fire season usually lasts until somewhere in November. Along with the flames comes a rapid rise in carbon dioxide emissions, which, in turn, will accelerate climate change events that are fueling the current fires, experts say. Map showing California fire incidents in 2020 as of September 18. Image by Cal Fire. It’s estimated that the 2020 California wildfires have already generated more than 91 million metric tons of CO2, according to data from the Global Fire Emissions Database (GFED). That’s about 25% more than annual emissions from fossil fuels in the state, Niels Andela, an atmospheric scientist from Cardiff University in the U.K., told Mongabay. “This year is really, really off the chart,” Andela said. “We estimate … that this is the highest year we have on our record, at least. “In ideal conditions when those forests are able to regrow, they will eventually reabsorb those emissions again, although that may take many decades … but for some of those forests, it might be really hard to fully recover,” he added. Graph showing estimated fire-caused carbon dioxide emissions in California in 2020. Image by GFED. Chart illustrating California’s high carbon emissions due…This article was originally published on Mongabay

