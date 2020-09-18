Rieli Franciscato died protecting isolated indigenous peoples in the Amazon (commentary)

Rieli Franciscato in 2014. Photo by Mário Vilela/Funai Rieli Franciscato, one of the most experienced field men of the National Indian Foundation of Brazil (FUNAI, a federal agency to protect indigenous peoples), died a few days ago with an arrow through his heart. This arrow was shot by an “isolated indigenous” man, at the edge of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau territory in Rondonia, precisely by one of those to whom he gave his life to protect. These indigenous peoples in isolation have remained out of contact with the world we know, fleeing — it is believed — from slavery and massacres committed during the rubber boom times (at the beginning of the 20th century). That is, escaping from the white man. Personally, this news also hit me through the heart. I traveled in the Amazon with Rieli several years ago, in the company of the former president of FUNAI, the mythical ‘isolated tribes’ guru Sydney Possuelo. Together, we spent several days at one of the checkpoints on the Ituí River, on the edge of the Vale do Javarí Indigenous Land in the Brazilian Amazon. I accompanied them on an emergency mission to establish a relationship with the Korubo people, the beginning of a “controlled contact”, to prevent further killings by illegal loggers or others seeking to settle on those lands. That is the only circumstance in which FUNAI allows a contact. When we made that contact, under all the health and safety protocols, it was sad and curious to realize that there…This article was originally published on Mongabay

