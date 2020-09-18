Solomon Islands environmental defender faces life sentence for arson charge

In June, three environmental defenders from the remote island of Nende celebrated their acquittal from arson charges, along with the many supporters who had attended their trial. But the later convictions of two co-defendants mean their fights for justice are far from over. The Nende Five, as they became known, were accused of burning logging machinery belonging to Malaysia-based firm Xiang Lin SI Ltd. When Mongabay met some of the accused last year in the capital Honiara they had already spent half a year in the state prison in 2018, and were experiencing many hardships separated from their families as they waited on bail for their trial to begin. After two fraught years since their arrest and multiple court adjournments, the magistrate in the provincial capital Lata ruled that “there was no case to answer” as there was no evidence to link three of the accused to the charges. “There were no witnesses to the burning of the machines, it was all just hearsay evidence,” said Philix Nina, who was acquitted on conspiracy charges, alongside co-defendants Titus Godfrey Meoblir and Simon Meabir. Titus Godfrey Meoblir and Maggy Godfrey in Honaira in 2019. Photo by Louise Hunt for Mongabay. “The charge of arson carries a maximum penalty of life, it’s just like murder, so we welcome the decision to acquit the defendants,” Lily Ramo, a lawyer who represented them, told Mongabay in August. The verdict marked a rare victory for Solomon Islanders who try to stand up for their ancestral land…This article was originally published on Mongabay

