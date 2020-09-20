Climate Week: World split on urgency of tackling rising temperatures, global poll shows

From BBC

There’s growing concern among citizens all over the world about climate change, according to a new global poll.

But respondents had very different attitudes to the level of urgency required to tackle the problem.

Big majorities in poorer countries strongly agreed with tackling climate change with the same vigour as Covid-19.

However in richer nations, the support for rapid action was far more muted.

The poll, carried out by Globescan, provides fresh evidence that people the world over remain very concerned about climate change, despite the pandemic and subsequent economic impact.

Across the 27 countries surveyed, around 90% of people saw climate change as a very serious or somewhat serious problem.

This finding has strengthened over the past few years.

There have been big increases in this sense of urgency among people polled in Canada, France, India, Kenya, Nigeria and the US.

In the US this number of people perceiving the issue as serious or very serious has increased from just over 60% in 2014, to 81% in June this year when the poll was carried out – that’s despite President Trump’s well known scepticism on the issue.

In the same time period, serious concerns over climate change in India have risen from 70% to 93% of those polled.

According to Eric Whan, from pollsters Globescan, the covid crisis has increased people’s sense of the threat from rising temperatures.

“This is a year of vulnerability and exacerbation of inequality and those most susceptible to disruption feel the greatest level of seriousness,” he told BBC News.

But when people were asked if their governments should tackle the issue with the same urgency as they’ve tackled the coronavirus pandemic, major differences between rich and poor started to appear.

Japan, Sweden, Australia, the US and UK all have less than 45% of respondents strongly agreeing with urgent action.