Arctic Sea ice melts to second-place finish at annual minimum

This summer, the Arctic saw a large number of sunny days, along with high heat. While ice reflects sunlight, large dark areas of open ocean absorb a great deal of solar energy, triggering more ice melt and delaying the refreeze after the September ice minimum. Photo credit: The Bone Collector II on VisualHunt / CC BY-NC-ND. After a spring and summer that saw record-breaking heat waves above the Arctic Circle — with 100+ degree Fahrenheit temperatures — the sea ice floating atop the Arctic Ocean reached its annual minimum extent last Wednesday, with 3.74 million square kilometers (1.44 million square miles) of sea ice remaining, coming in a close second to 2012. In the last decade, Arctic sea ice cover has declined drastically. The record low of 3.41 million square kilometers (1.32 million square miles) reached in 2012 was largely due to an intense late-season cyclone which decimated the residual ice. What worries scientists is that 2020’s sea ice vanishing act followed a similar trajectory, even in the absence of such an extreme weather event. In no other years on record besides 2012 and 2020 has sea ice extent dropped below 4 million square kilometers (1.54 million square miles). To many experts, this indicates the Arctic has entered a new ecological state. “Last year, we were kind of tied with 2007 for the second lowest on record,” says Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “Well, this year we’ve blown way past 2007.” Though the Arctic entered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

