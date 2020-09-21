Countryside improvements fund 'could be raided'

From BBC

A budget designed to fund improvements to Britain’s countryside is set to be raided, the BBC has learned.

Cash will be diverted away from ambitious conservation projects and towards protecting farm businesses.

The government previously promised that the £3bn currently paid to farms under EU agriculture policy would be wholly used to support the environment.

Ministers had said that, after Brexit, farmers would have to earn their subsidies.

Farmers would secure the case by undertaking actions such as large-scale forestry or catching flood waters.

But many farmers complained that they’d go bust unless the environmental actions were made easier to achieve.

The existing budget to fund ambitious countryside improvements, from which cash will be diverted, is called the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS).

The long-running debate over greening the land

But ministers are drawing up a parallel grants scheme called the Sustainable Farming Incentive to reward farmers for basic activities like conserving their soil.

Environmentalists argue that improving farmland soil makes good business sense and so shouldn’t be funded by the taxpayer.

They say that funnelling cash to what are – in their view – easy-to-do actions will divert money from bigger landscape-scale changes such as re-wilding.

But farmers are relieved. They say that, with all the Brexit uncertainty, it’s important for them to secure some income without too much difficulty.

How much are farmers being paid?

The sums are substantial. Under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, farmers are paid public money based on the size of their farms. It tots up to £3bn a year in the UK.

Sheep farmers, for instance, get between £5,000 and £25,000 a year each, basically for owning land.

Many fear they won’t get as much cash under the proposed “public goods” scheme known as ELMS.

