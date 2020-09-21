Two deaths, zero accountability: Indonesia’s mining pits claim more lives

SAMARINDA, Indonesia — On Sept. 6, five teenagers went together to a man-made lake in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province, carved out of a coal-mining pit that had been abandoned and filled up with rainwater. It was a popular recreation site for the locals, thanks to its sparkling blue water. But that day, only three of the teens returned home. The two others, Muhammad Aryo Putra Satria and Rizky Setiawan, drowned while trying to swim to a raft in the middle of the lake. “I’m devastated. I can’t say anything,” Sahrul, Satria’s father, told Mongabay. “Any parent would feel the same thing if it happened [to them].” Satria was 14, and an only child. He was a keen athlete, with ambitions to play soccer beyond school. Now, he and Rizky have become statistics, the latest in a growing list of people — mostly children — to die in the abandoned mining pits peppered throughout eastern Indonesian Borneo. Since 2011, there have been 39 recorded deaths in abandoned pits, according to the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam), a watchdog group. There are at least 1,735 of these pits dotted across East Kalimantan, Indonesia’s coal-mining heartland, with 64 of them in the district of Paser, where Satria and Rizky died. That particular pit is located in the former concession of mining company PT Sarana Daya Hutama (SDH). The company obtained a permit for the 186-hectare (460-acre) concession in Paser district’s Krayan Makmur village in June 2011. It ceased mining the following year, even though…This article was originally published on Mongabay

