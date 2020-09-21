Two new Javan rhino calves are spotted in the species’ last holdout

JAKARTA — Conservationists in Indonesia have reported the presence of two newborn Javan rhinoceros calves in the only place on Earth where the critically endangered species is still found, bringing its total population to 74. The calves — a female and a male that conservation officials have named Helen and Luther — were spotted with their mothers in images taken by a network of nearly 100 camera traps installed in Ujung Kulon National Park, on the western tip of Indonesia’s Java Island. The images were captured between March and August, according to authorities. There has been at least one newborn Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus) calf recorded every year since 2012, according to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). “The births of these Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon National Park have strongly indicated that its population continues to naturally grow well, that it gives a big hope for the survival of this rare species,” Wiratno, Indonesian environment ministry’s director-general of conservation, said in a statement released Sep. 20. The female Javan rhino calf named Helen with its mother. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Poaching and habitat loss have driven the species, which once numbered in the thousands across Southeast Asia, to near extinction. Now, an estimated 74 Javan rhinos — 40 males and 34 females — live in the protected park. While the population appears to be growing at a stable rate, it’s the only one left in the world. This has raised concerns among wildlife experts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay