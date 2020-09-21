‘We are all ecstatic’: Rescued wild pangolin gives birth to healthy pup

Ally arrived at the veterinary hospital the way most rescued pangolins do: underweight, dehydrated and suffering from pneumonia. But a routine ultrasound revealed that Ally wasn’t a typical patient — she was also pregnant. In April, officials working for the South African Police Service’s Endangered Species Unit managed to rescue Ally, a wild Temminck’s pangolin (Smutsia temminckii), from people attempting to traffic her for her body parts. Pangolins will not eat or drink while in captivity due to extreme stress, says Ray Jansen, chairman of the African Pangolin Working Group (APWG), so her health had quickly deteriorated while in the hands of the traffickers. Ally being treated at the vet hospital. Image by Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. “You’ve got this incredibly innocent animal with no natural predators being exposed to loud music, smoke, alcohol, taxis,” Jansen told Mongabay. “It’s just absolutely horrific. I’ve got videos of them being picked up by their scales, being hit with … machetes, being kicked around, thrown around. They’re severely abused. So you’ve got to deal with that mental trauma, as well as the … illnesses they pick up in the trade, and the starvation and the dehydration.” The eight species of pangolins are considered to be the most commonly trafficked animals in the wildlife trade. They are mainly traded for their scales, which continue to be a key ingredient in some Chinese traditional medicines, even after China enacted a ban on pangolin scales in June. Pangolin meat is also considered to be a delicacy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay