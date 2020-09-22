Less than half of world’s humid tropical forests have high ecological integrity: Study

A secondary forest in Yangambi Biosphere Reserve, Democratic Republic of Congo. Forests with high ecological integrity can include both primary and secondary forest. They are categorized as the highest priority for protection in the study analysis. Image courtesy of CIFOR via Flickr (CC-BY NC-ND). Only a tiny fraction of the world’s most pristine tropical forests are protected from destruction, according to a recent study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution. Humid broadleaf tropical and sub-tropical forests cover just 14% of the Earth’s land surface, but support at least half of the world’s species and provide important ecosystem services like carbon sequestration and water cycling. This makes these ecosystems crucial to meeting global climate and conservation targets such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). However, the study found that only 47% of the remaining humid tropical forests globally have high ecological integrity — possessing tall trees and closed canopies with limited human activity — a total area of 1.9 million hectares (7,336 square miles). These tend to be older forests with larger trees and more canopy layers, which harbor high levels of biodiversity, provide high quality ecosystem services like carbon storage, and tend to be more resilient to a changing climate. Just 6.5% of these high ecological integrity forests are under legal protection. “Tall forests with closed-canopies and low human pressure typical of natural conditions comprise half of the global humid tropical forest estate, largely limited to the Amazon and Congo basins,” said Andrew Hansen…This article was originally published on Mongabay

