On World Rhino Day, ‘real work’ is still needed to save Sumatran rhinos

JAKARTA — On World Rhino Day, conservationists are calling on the Indonesian government to do “real work” to save the Sumatran rhino, a species described as the most endangered large mammal on Earth. Celebrated every Sept. 22 since 2010, World Rhino Day calls for the global community to help protect the two African and three Asian species of rhinoceros from extinction: the white rhino (Ceratotherium simum), black rhino (Diceros bicornis), greater one-horned rhino (Rhinoceros unicornis), Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus), and Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis). While each species faces perils ranging from poaching to low-birth rate to habitat loss, the Sumatran rhino is deemed to be the most at threat, its population having declined by more than 70% in the past 30 years. This year, in particular, the global coronavirus outbreak has posed new challenges for rhino experts from around the world and in Indonesia, home to the last remaining Sumatran rhinos after the death of the last individual in Malaysia in late 2019. “At the end of the day, human intervention through partnerships with all stakeholders will be key to protecting the Sumatran rhino population from extinction,” Inov Sectionov, Indonesia program coordinator at the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), told Mongabay in an email. Female Sumatran rhino Ratu with her calf at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas, Sumatra, Indonesia. Image courtesy of the International Rhino Foundation. Fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos are believed to remain in small, isolated populations on Sumatra and in Indonesian Borneo, also known as Kalimantan.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

