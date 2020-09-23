History-making black hole seen to do a shimmy

From BBC

When scientists presented the first ever picture of a black hole last year, it was hailed as an extraordinary breakthrough.

Well, now they’ve released some additional imagery that was acquired in the years running up to that historic snapshot.

And it gives us some new perspectives on the object known as M87*, which has the monster mass of 6.5 billion Suns.

We can see, for example, the black hole’s brightness flicker over time.

This is probably the result of M87* shredding and consuming the nearby matter caught in the ferocious pull of its gravity.

The matter, heated to billions of degrees, twists and turns through what are intense magnetic fields. And as it does so, the region of brightness seen in the black hole’s encircling ring of gas appears to wobble.

“What we see is the flow of matter swirling around and ultimately plunging over the event horizon, but this matter, this flow of plasma, of gas, is very turbulent,” explains Dr Maciek Wielgus, an astronomer at Harvard University, US.

“We expect this turbulence. There’s what’s called a magneto-rotational instability rolling over this turbulence. And for that reason, there is some stochasticity (randomness in the behaviour); it appears that blobs of brightness form at different locations,” he told BBC News.

The historic image of M87*, released in April 2019, was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

This is a “virtual observatory”. It links a series of eight radio receivers – from the South Pole, to Hawaii, to the Americas and Europe – to mimic the resolution you’d get with a single telescope the size of the Earth.

Astronomers describe the attained resolution as 42 microarcseconds. To the lay person, this is a sharpness of vision that’s the equivalent of “being able to watch a game of billiards, or snooker, on the Moon, of being