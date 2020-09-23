New tool alerts ships when whales are near. But will they slow down?

In August, whale-watchers witnessed something remarkable off the coast of California: 30 blue whales, the largest animal that has ever lived and a typically solitary species, all feeding in the same small area. Yet for whale scientists, the news was as terrifying as it was incredible. The whales were eating in and around the Santa Barbara Channel, where shipping lanes serve the major ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, scooping up mouthfuls of krill as container ships three times the length of a football field and 15 stories high steamed past. Over the two years prior, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) documented a record 27 whale-ship collisions off California. Estimates suggest these whales represent only a fraction of the true number struck or killed by ships. Most whale strikes go unnoticed and many whales that die sink before humans ever see the carnage. And with maritime shipping traffic forecast to increase by 240% to 1,209% worldwide by 2050, more whales are at risk of meeting the same fate. Not far from where the blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus) had gathered, a new monitoring system is trying to give these ocean giants a swimming chance. Launched Sept. 17, the Whale Safe system alerts ship operators to whales’ presence, with the aim of encouraging vessels to slow down when whales are near. A blue whale dangerously near the bow of a container ship. Image courtesy of NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. “The folks on these ships don’t want…This article was originally published on Mongabay

