Past illegal activity dogs Chinese fleet that fished squid near Galapagos

SANTIAGO — In early June, a fleet of around 260 boats from China reached the limits of Ecuador's exclusive economic zone around the Galápagos Islands to fish for Humboldt squid (Dosidicus gigas). For months, the fleet skirted this area, drawing outrage among Ecuadorans as well as scientists and conservationists around the world. The fleet remained in international waters and no ship crossed the country's maritime limits, according to the Ecuadoran authorities, who detected no illegal actions. However, scientists and fishery analysts say the volume of fishing is so high as to potentially overexploit the squid. Moreover, the boats could be capturing species threatened with extinction. Beyond that, vessels within this fleet have a history of illegal fishing, according to Milko Schvartzman, a marine conservation specialist with the Argentine organization Circle of Environmental Policies, who has studied the fleet for years. Movement of the Chinese fleet outside Ecuador's exclusive economic zone around the Galápagos Islands. Image courtesy of Global Fishing Watch. Experts say the presence of these ships is not only a problem for Ecuador but for other countries in the region, too. Every year they travel a route that goes from the South Atlantic off Argentina to the South Pacific near the Galápagos, passing through Chile and Peru. According to Schvartzman, at least two boats that have been caught illegally fishing in Argentine waters and were pursued by that country's navy were fishing south of the Galápagos in August. The route of the Chinese ships Between December and May, in…

