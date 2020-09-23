Pilot whales Tasmania: Almost 400 die in Australia's worst stranding

From BBC
About 380 whales have died in what is suspected to be Australia’s largest stranding on record, officials say.
Since Monday, hundreds of long-finned pilot whales have been found beached on Tasmania’s west coast.
Rescuers had managed to save 50 by late on Wednesday, and they were trying to help the remaining estimated 30 whales.
Tasmanian government officials said the rescue effort would continue “as long as there are live animals”.
“While they’re still alive and in water, there’s still hope for them – but as time goes on they do become more fatigued,” said Nik Deka.
He added focus would now also shift to removing the hundreds of carcasses scattered along the coast.
It is not fully understood why the whales became stranded. The species is known to be prone to getting beached.
The stranding, one of the largest globally, eclipses a previous national record of 320 set in Western Australia in 1996.
Where were the whales found?
The whales largely washed up on sand spits in the waters around an area called Macquarie Heads.
The first rescuers on Monday counted about 270 whales, but a helicopter on Tuesday spotted another 200 dead whales nearby.
Officials said the second group may have washed in with the tide, but was believed to be part of the same pod.
What have rescue efforts involved?
A team of about 60 people have used slings and other equipment to help pull the whales off the sand banks so they are fully immersed in water.
Once the whales are “re-floated”, they are guided back into deeper waters.
Rescuers said