Bailique: Why these islands in the Amazon Delta are falling into pieces

The Bailique Archipelago is located at the mouth of the Amazon, where the mighty river meets the Atlantic Ocean in the Brazilian state of Amapá. It comprises eight estuarine islands that are home to about 13,000 people, coexisting with the dynamics of the surrounding lowland forest. But the balance between these communities and the environment, where small-scale fishing and sustainable management of açaí palm are the main income sources, has been deeply shaken by progressive erosion and riverbank failure. Known locally as “fallen earth,” such destruction affects homes, schools, power lines, water treatment plants, and the very survival of riverine communities and the ecosystem where they have lived since the 19th century. At the heart of the problem is the Araguari River, which drains just north of the archipelago and was long famed for its tidal bore, known here as pororoca — a phenomenon in which ocean tides push back against the mouth of the river, sending water surging upstream and creating the kind of waves surfers dream of. But the pororoca, once one of the strongest in the world, came to an end in 2013. The mouth of the Araguari had been silting up at an intense rate, and the decline in the flow rate diverted the tidal bore to a secondary river. The story made the headlines, but it was only the first in a series of events that make up one of the worst environmental disasters in the state of Amapá — and one that continues to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

