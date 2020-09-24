For the Pantanal’s jaguars, fires bring ‘death by a thousand needle wounds’

Fernando Tortato usually spends his time scanning camera trap footage to monitor jaguars in the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland, a region that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. But for the past 45 days, he’s taken on a new role as a firefighter, sometimes working grueling 24-hour shifts to help extinguish the flames that have been ripping through the Pantanal since late 2019, only to recently worsen in June and July. As Tortato describes it, the fires have been like a “wave burning through everything.” “In the Pantanal, it’s a wetland, and normally we have some rivers, water channels, lagoons, swamps that are natural barriers for the fire,” Tortato, a jaguar program conservation scientist for Panthera, a global wild cat conservation organization, told Mongabay “But this year, with this condition — totally dry — these barriers don’t work … and with that, it creates a fire on a scale that we never saw.” Fernando Tortato working as a firefighter in the Pantanal. Image by Fernando Tortato / Panthera. This year alone, it’s estimated that the fires have burned approximately 3.3 million hectares (8.1 million acres) of the Pantanal, according to data compiled by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro’s Laboratory for Environmental Satellite Applications (LASA by its Portuguese acronym). That’s about 22% of the entire region, and approximately six and a half times the size of Grand Canyon National Park. It’s believed that many fires were deliberately lit by people clearing land for agricultural purposes, but the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

