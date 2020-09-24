Ministers 'seek alternatives' for UK sat-nav

From BBC

The UK Government says it is widening the search for a home-grown solution to the country’s need for an independent satellite-navigation and timing system.

Ministers had asked industry to spec what amounted to a copy of the EU’s Galileo network, now that Britain is no longer a member of the European bloc.

Industry’s report – which includes costings – is about to be delivered.

But the government says it wants also to consider other solutions than just a “me too” system.

The satellites that Galileo uses to transmit precise positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals are in a Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO), 23,000km above the Earth. The alternatives the government says it will now investigate could use spacecraft that are much lower in the sky, just a few hundred km up, or indeed much higher, in the geostationary (GEO) arc some 36,000km in altitude.

Sat-nav systems have become fundamental to the functioning of society in the last few decades.

The uses for the signals beamed from space go far beyond just finding one’s way through an unfamiliar city with an enabled smartphone.

Their timing functions have become ubiquitous in many fields, including in the synchronisation of global financial transactions, telecommunications and energy networks.

And because the UK is no longer involved with Galileo, ministers say the procurement of a dependable sovereign system is therefore now critical to the national interest.

There has been much speculation in recent months about the role the Low-Earth Orbiting (LEO) OneWeb telecommunications constellation could possibly play in any future UK sat-nav strategy. The government took a share in the company in July to buy it out of bankruptcy, but its spacecraft are designed to deliver broadband services, not do PNT – at least, not in their current configuration.

