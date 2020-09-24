Philippine community goes to court to stop coal plant in ecological haven

MANILA — Community members and civil society groups have filed a petition against a planned coal-fired power plant in the Philippine province of Palawan, a biodiversity haven that’s one of the last strongholds of the country’s most critically endangered species. The group, composed of residents and environmental and energy groups, lodged their case with the regional trial court on Sept. 22 in a bid to legally halt the construction of the 15-megawatt (MW) plant in Narra municipality, 113 kilometers (70 miles) south of the provincial capital, Puerto Princesa City. The plant was approved in 2012 and is considered a project of national importance by the Philippine government. DMCI Power Corporation, the private company that holds the power permit, has secured the necessary environmental and government permits, but residents and civil society groups have opposed the project for its potential social and environmental impacts. Petitioners file a complaint against DMCI’s coal-fired power plant at Palawan Regional Trial Court, Philippines. Image courtesy of CEED In filing their 51-page petition, they aim to prevent the project’s groundbreaking and prompt a reassessment of the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) issued for the project by the regional office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) last year. “We noticed that they have already cleared the site and fenced the area,” Grizelda Mayo-Anda, a lawyer with the Palawan-based Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC), said in an online press conference on Sept. 22. “There’s a port nearby and we are worried that DMCI might bring in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay