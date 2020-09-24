Teaching offshore robots to speak our language

From BBC
A team of researchers led from Edinburgh have unveiled a new system that allows humans and robots to speak the same language.
The system is called MIRIAM – Multimodal Intelligent inteRactIon for Autonomous systeMs.
It allows users to ask robots questions and understand their actions in real time.
The researchers have been working from the Offshore Robotics for the Certification of Assets (ORCA) Hub, a consortium led by Heriot-Watt and Edinburgh universities.
MIRIAM uses natural language. That allows users to speak or text queries and receive clear explanations from the robot about what it is doing.
The initial applications will be in the energy industry, underwater and onshore.
“Trust me – I’m a journalist” is a line which for some reason struggles for credibility among the wider public.
Robots, it seems, have similar trust issues.
MIRAM will promote the “adoption” of robots by us warm-blooded types by improving how the robots communicate and building the confidence of the people who use them.
It is the latest aspect of a multimillion pound research investment by the energy giant Total which will see the technology used first at Total’s Shetland Gas Plant.
‘It’s a bit like Amazon Alexa’
A tracked maintenance robot will be controlled as part of a human-robot team using MIRIAM.
Total say robots offer greater safety, efficiency and new ways of working.
Heriot-Watt University professor of computer science Helen