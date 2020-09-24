TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in 2020 includes Indigenous Waorani leader

QUITO, Ecuador — It was a historic moment in April of 2019. Dozens of Indigenous Waorani plaintiffs filled a small courtroom in Ecuador’s Amazon city of Puyo, many of them carrying long spears and wearing traditional red face paint and feathered headbands, but all of them smiling and cheering for joy. A three-judge panel had just ruled in favor of the community in their lawsuit against the government, which immediately cancelled government plans to sell their territory in the Amazon rainforest to the highest-bidding oil company. Hundreds of Waorani and their supporters marched through the streets of Puyo following their victory, which saved their homes from immediate destruction and set an important legal precedent for other Amazonian communities in the same struggle. On Wednesday, Time magazine recognized this struggle by including Nemonte Nenquimo, one of the Waorani women leaders at the head of the lawsuit, in its list of the 100 most influential people of 2020. Waorani people celebrate their legal victory against oil exploitation in the jungle. Puyo, Pastaza, Ecuadorian Amazon, April 2019. (Photo: Mitch Anderson / Amazon Frontlines) “We are not waiting for the government to respect us. We are demanding that they respect our life, our home, our culture and our territory. That’s the most important thing now,” Nenquimo told Mongabay by phone from her home in the town of Shell, outside of Puyo late Wednesday. The 35-year-old Waorani leader said she’s proud to receive the Time 100 acknowledgment, calling it a recognition of her ancestors and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

