Ikea faces Swiss complaint over wood believed to have been illegally logged

The Swiss NGO Bruno Manser Fonds (BMF) has lodged a complaint against the local subsidiary of furniture giant Ikea and its CEO, Katharina Anderen, accusing them of violating Swiss wood declaration laws and deliberately misleading customers. BMF’s research found that 80 items sold in five Ikea branches in Switzerland did not adequately indicate the origin of the timber as required under the country’s Wood Declaration Obligation. “We examined chairs and tables which, under Swiss laws, require the company to declare the country of origin,” said Jonas Schälle, a researcher at BMF. “For the first time, we systematically checked whether the declaration obligations were being met.” They were surprised about the “scope of the violations,” he said, adding that samples checked at Ikea’s Swiss competitors proved more transparent. The complaint was the result of BMF following up on a report released by the U.K.-based NGO Earthsight in June, which found illegal logging activities by some of Ikea’s suppliers in Romania and Ukraine. A similar investigation focusing on Romania, carried out by a Swiss consumer television show, confirmed Earthsight’s findings. The BMF researchers looked at 12 chairs and 12 tables sold in Ikea’s Swiss stores, including the internationally best-selling chair models Ingolf and Terje, which had been traced by Earthsight. The researchers checked the labels on the chairs at five Swiss Ikea stores and documented their findings in an Excel chart that Mongabay has reviewed. In three of the stores, the Ingolf chair, which sells for $49 in the U.S., had no…This article was originally published on Mongabay

