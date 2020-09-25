New partnership brings high-resolution satellite imagery of the tropics to all

Satellites are powerful tools for monitoring deforestation. Now, a new partnership aims to make high-resolution, satellite imagery of the tropics free and accessible to everyone. Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment announced this week that they have entered into a new contract, forming a partnership with three well-established satellite monitoring technology groups: Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), Planet and Airbus. The US $43.5 million contract was awarded under Norway’s International Climate and Forests Initiative (NICFI), a program that aims to mitigate climate change by protecting rainforests. The government of Norway has made substantial investments to combat deforestation in the tropics and, for several years, NICFI has supported Global Forest Watch (GFW), a tool used by Mongabay and others to visualize and monitor forest change. “This new partnership announced by the Norwegian government could be game-changing for tropical forests,” Crystal Davis, director of Global Forest Watch wrote in an email to Mongabay. “The public now has free access to high-resolution satellite imagery that can show the fate of a single tree.” Global map showing the extent of monthly Planet basemaps to be provided through the partnership for tropical forest monitoring. Image courtesy of Planet Labs Inc. The last revolution in global forest monitoring, Davis says, was when the US Government made Landsat satellite imagery freely available in 2007, making possible tools such as GFW. However, despite this freely available imagery, high-resolution satellite images have remained very expensive. “This new announcement,” Davis said, “gives the world access to commercial satellite imagery more than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

