New study shows where we should grow more forest to fight climate change

Reforestation is a major tool in the arsenal against global warming, but just how much it can help is still a bit of a mystery. But a new study published this week in Nature sheds more light on just how much carbon regrown forests can absorb and where efforts should be targeted to be the most effective, and finds that reforestation has the capacity to sop up more carbon than previously estimated – but that overall it stands to absorb less. The study was conducted by scientists representing more than a dozen organizations, including U.S.-based The Nature Conservancy and World Resources Institute, who combined data from more than 250 previous studies to map the aboveground carbon accumulation of forests around the world – basically how much and how quickly trees grew. They then looked at the different environmental factors that may have played a role in this growth, such as a region’s climate, soil composition and hilliness, to assess the forest growth/carbon sequestration potential of degraded areas that could be reforested. “We already know the many benefits of restoring global forest cover – from capturing carbon and cleaning our air and water, to providing habitats for wildlife and providing sustainable development opportunities for local communities,” said lead author Susan Cook-Patton from The Nature Conservancy What’s been missing to date is robust, actionable data that helps environmental decision-makers understand where natural regrowth makes the most sense as a tool to tackle climate change. Our study will help change that.” Reforestation project…This article was originally published on Mongabay

