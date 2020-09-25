Rangers on the run: Half-marathon aims to raise funding for front-liners

“Sorry, I need to take it,” says Leitah Mkhabela, supervisor for the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit, when her phone buzzes a few minutes into our interview. When she calls back, she says her team needed to update her on a set of poacher’s tracks found in Balule Nature Reserve, a region bordering South Africa’s Kruger National Park, known for its populations of vulnerable African elephants (Loxodonta africana), near threatened white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum) and critically endangered black rhinos (Diceros bicornis). Like most wildlife ranger groups, Mkhabela and her team at the Black Mambas, a mostly female ranger unit, have been busier than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the country’s lockdown period, most of the rangers were required to stay on duty, working extra hours and unable to see their families. And while poaching incidents haven’t necessarily gone up in their immediate area, they’re anticipating an uptick once the borders open again. Rangers in the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit in South Africa. Image by the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit. And then, on top of everything else, there are money problems due to the pandemic drying up some funding sources. “We’ve been struggling with the funding because of this lockdown, and there are so many things … where we need more funding to continue the project, to do everything that we do,” Mkhabela told Mongabay. “It’s been difficult [what] we’ve been experiencing.” The Black Mambas isn’t the only ranger group facing these kinds of difficulties. Other African rangers groups have had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

