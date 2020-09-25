Video: In this Philippine community, women guard a marine protected area

On the island of Siquijor in the central Philippines, groups of women risk their lives for a cause: to manage and protect their marine sanctuaries. Communities in the central Philippines are heavily dependent on the bounty of the sea, but illegal fishing has decimated coral reefs and impacted fish diversity and abundance in the region. These women are changing that. Armed with a paddle and the knowledge that preserving the reef is the only way to feed and protect her community, Evelyn Malicay was shot at by an illegal fisher while on a patrol. But her efforts led to his arrest. In Siquijor, she is considered a superwoman who will stop at nothing to protect the marine protected area (MPA) here. “Even though I am a woman, I will catch anyone who violates the MPA,” Malicay says. “What they do not know is that I am always on watch.” In this short documentary, Rosa Amanda Tuirán traveled to the island of Siquijor to tell the story of a group of Filipino women who ride kayaks to protect one of the most well-managed MPAs in the Philippines. This video was supported with a grant from the Earth Journalism Network. The Coastal Conservation and Education Foundation helped with field logistics and interpretation. Related stories: App harnesses citizen power to keep tabs on Philippines’ coral reefs Lockdown allowed illegal fishing to spike in Philippines, satellite data suggests For the Philippines, a warming world means stronger typhoons, less fish Banner image of Evelyn Malicay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

