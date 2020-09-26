Covid-19: What do scientists think of the PM's plan?

From BBC

After dangling the possibility of a mini-lockdown to break coronavirus’s chain of transmission, Boris Johnson has opted for a much softer strategy.

The new Covid restrictions for England – which allow pubs and restaurants to remain open and households to continue mixing – have been met by scientists with responses ranging from praise to despair.

Dame Anne Johnson, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at University College London, said it was essential to act quickly to stop the growth in the epidemic. While she is “pleased” to see fast action and recognises the difficulty in balancing the risks of viral spread with other “collateral damage”, Prof Johnson says there are concerns it will not work.

It may be that reinforcing the need for people to limit their contacts with others will be enough to change the virus’s course. If not, though, decisions to implement stricter rules would need to be made very quickly.

New rules at-a-glance: More face coverings and fines

“We have to find out whether this is working very fast,” she said.

Stop the virus in its tracks?

If you look at the transmission of the virus alone, it’s clear that the stricter the lockdown, the better. Scientists in this camp fear the new measures are “too little, too late”.

Government adviser Prof John Edmunds told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the new measures had not gone “anywhere near far enough”.

“We have to put stringent measures in place and it’s really important that we [do so] as fast as possible. If we don’t then the epidemic doubles, and doubles again. And then it doubles again and so on.

Prof Edmunds believes tighter curbs will happen across the UK “at some point but it will be too late again… and then we’ll have the worst of both worlds”. At that stage, in order to