Tasmania pilot whales: Rescuers release 108 surviving animals

From BBC
A total of 108 surviving pilot whales have been released back into the sea after a mass stranding in Australia, marine experts say.
They believe Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania’s west coast is now clear of live whales.
But about 350 whales died in what is Australia’s worst stranding on record.
Now attention has turned to disposal of the carcasses, with 15 buried at sea on Friday in a trial to test the success of that method.
A statement released by the Tasmanian government on Saturday confirmed that 108 long-finned pilot whales which had survived the stranding had been released outside the heads at Macquarie Harbour.
Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Dr Kris Carlyon called it a fantastic outcome after five days of hard work by the rescue team.
“We only had one whale restrand overnight, which is a good result given 20 whales were released yesterday,” Dr Carlyon said.
Efforts are now being made to remove the carcasses from the harbour. This would take a number of days and depend on wind, tide and other conditions, said the government statement.
“Yesterday, 15 whales were buried at sea in a trial to determine the success of this disposal method,” Rob Buck, Incident Controller and Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) manager, said.
“Collection and disposal is being undertaken with the assistance of aquaculture companies whose equipment and expertise on the harbour is essential for a timely and effective outcome.”
Local residents have been urged to stay