The vanishing trails of Sri Lanka’s sloth bears (Commentary)

Bear! The very word may strike terror in the hearts of some, but unknown to many, this wonderful creature is on the brink of extinction in Sri Lanka, with its numbers very drastically reduced, its habitats decimated, and the hand of man firmly turned against him out of abject fear. Many men of the jungle have told me they would rather face the charge of an elephant, as there is still some chance of escape. Whereas with the terrible “close quarters charge” of the sloth bear (Melursus ursinus), there is none. Add that to the distinct possibility of being blinded, disfigured, or losing a limb or two, the reasons for fear and animosity toward this creature are very clear. Yet the greatest fear that lurks among forest communities is of becoming “the living dead”: blinded, incapacitated, and totally dependent on others until death finally takes over, looked upon as a welcome relief from a lifetime of suffering. To describe an animal with such a reputation as a “wonderful creature” would appear to be gross distortion of the truth. But it is the truth. A content sloth bear is easy to identify, like this one relaxing after a hearty meal of termites. Image by Ranil P. Nanayakkara. Gentle creatures of the wild The sloth bear is a “gentle” beast who seeks to lead his life in his own quiet way, undisturbed, grubbing for worms, beetles and termites, breaking open the hard termite mounds with his steel-hard claws, or climb the Ceylon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay