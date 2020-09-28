Maple trees offer most protection from harmful UV

From BBC

A species of maple tree offers the best protection from damaging ultraviolet rays of sunlight, a study has suggested.

The crimson king (Acer platanoides) variety of maple tree came out as the most protective, closely followed by species of oak and a beech.

Experts say trees can provide people with important protection against the harmful effects of UV radiation.

The findings appear in the Urban Forestry & Urban Greening journal.

It is the first study of its kind to be carried out in the Northern Hemisphere, say scientists.

However, not all species of the same group of trees offer the same protection.

Although, the crimson king maple was found to offer the most protection, another maple – Acer rubrum (red maple) – provided the least among the trees sampled.

In the study, 64 specimens of 16 tree species were tested over two summers.

Foliage benefits

The species were chosen as they were among the most common trees that were planted in Toronto’s school playgrounds and public parks.

One of the study’s co-authors, Sivajanani Sivarajah from the University of Toronto, Canada, said that trees provided a lot of benefits, but they were poorly understood.

“We know trees are essential for air pollutant removal, storm-water reduction, and many other ecosystem services in cities,” she observed.

“However, health benefits are not easily quantifiable, like many other indirect ecosystem services. We should be thinking about trees as public health infrastructure.”

Over the course of two summers, the team measured the difference between the “erythemally” weighted UV level under a tree’s canopy and compared it with the strength of the erythemally weighted UV rays of sunlight in the open air.

Erythemal weighting gives an indiacation of the UV level’s potential to cause reddening of the skin, or sunburn.

Northern Comfort

The study is the first to report its findings in the Northern Hemisphere. Studies like this had