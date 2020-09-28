Sir David Attenborough: Extinction crisis needs action now

From BBC

Sir David Attenborough has called on world leaders to do more to protect nature.

He made his plea as 65 heads of state and government, including the UK’s, signed a global pledge to reverse losses in the natural world by 2030.

Addressing the virtual United Nations event, Sir David said world leaders had a chance to make a difference.

A recent BBC documentary, presented by Sir David, issued a stark warning about the extinction crisis and its effects.

“If ever we needed a strong signal from world leaders, for people like you, that we are going to solve this, then this is now,” he told the delegates.

During the event, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a commitment to protect an extra 400,000 hectares of countryside to support the recovery of nature.

He promised that the government will increase the amount of protected land in the UK from 26% at present to 30% by the end of the decade.

Mr Johnson said countries must turn “words into action” and “agree ambitious goals and binding targets”.

“We cannot afford dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at a frightening rate,” he said.

“Left unchecked, the consequences will be catastrophic for us all.

“Extinction is forever – so our action must be immediate.”

Wildlife groups welcomed the announcement but said the UK is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries, with a quarter of native mammals threatened with extinction, including wild cats and red squirrels.

World leaders have often come together to strike deals over climate change, but a top level commitment on nature is much more rare.

Environmentalists are delighted – they say nature is in freefall and urgently needs protection as roads, railways, housing and farmland cover the Earth.

