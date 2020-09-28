The water-saving device wasting billions of litres every week

From BBC

Billions of litres of water are being wasted every week because of an innovation intended to cut water use.

About 400 million litres of water are estimated to leak from UK toilets every day.

But much of this can be blamed on dual-flush toilets, designed to save water, the BBC has learned.

One water company says dual-flush toilets are now wasting more water than they save due to a combination of leaky mechanisms and confusing flush buttons.

Dual-flush toilets allow the option of a small or large flush – typically four or six litres – to only use the water necessary for urine or faeces.

Water-saving organisation Waterwise estimates that between 5% and 8% of toilets are leaking and says most of these are dual flush.

England’s future water supplies at ‘serious risk’ London’s leakiest streets revealed

Andrew Tucker, water efficiency manager at Thames Water, the UK’s largest water and sewerage company, says the problem is getting worse as bathrooms are done up.

“Because we’ve got so many [loos] that continuously flow all through the day, collectively that water loss is now exceeding the amount of water they should be saving nationally,” he said.

“The volume of water loss is getting bigger every day as more people refurbish and retrofit their older toilets and as we build more homes, so we’re actually adding a problem.”

The 400 million litres of water lost daily from loos is enough to supply 2.8 million people – the populations of Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool and Bristol combined.

Rising demand for water harms the natural environment and has been strongly linked to rivers running dry.

Most dual-flush toilets use a drop valve system, which was allowed onto the UK market back in 2001 due to a change in regulations.

The Bathroom Manufacturers Association (BMA) admits