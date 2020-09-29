A Philippine stingless bee helps boost coconut yields and empower women

ALBAY, Philippines — Josefina Dayta is among the fortunate Filipinos who haven’t had to experience job insecurity amid one of the harshest lockdowns imposed by any government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the community quarantine, as it’s known here, began on March 15, maintenance work on bee colonies has continued at the Balay Buhay sa Uma Bee (BBu) farm in the Bicol region, southwest of Manila. Dayta, 53, is among those essential workers whose job as a gardener involves watering plants, removing dry leaves, and weeding. It’s a crucial job, she says, in keeping the farm’s bee pasture in good shape. “These help plants bloom, which serve as food for the bees,” Dayta tells Mongabay. A bee pasture, an open area with overgrown flowering plants, is a prerequisite for beekeeping. Maintaining it is important because bees depend on its output and quality to thrive and produce good-quality honey. The presence of bee pastures in this region is also known to improve coconut yields and to provide economic opportunities for women in Dayta’s town, despite the typhoons that ravage the region every year. Luz-Gamba Catindig, BBu’s owner and beekeeper, says her love of trees instilled a desire to recreate a forest here in the foothills of Mount Bulusan. Later, she says, she learned she could do so through pollinator-friendly agroforestry, a land management system where crops thrive alongside trees. On Catindig’s farm, there are plenty of bee plants, water sources and native trees that naturally attract the native bees and other insects. Bee…This article was originally published on Mongabay

