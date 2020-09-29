Brazil moves toward transfer of deforestation / fire monitoring to military

If there ever was any doubt — after key firings this year and last year — as to whether the Jair Bolsonaro government aims to disempower and disassemble the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there is now little uncertainty remaining. Recent actions show the administration’s firm intent to decouple the agency from its mission monitoring deforestation and fires in Brazil, carried out successfully for more than three decades. Since Bolsonaro took office almost two years ago, the internationally renowned institute has suffered dismissals, high level defamations, unfounded criticisms, and interventions in its organizational structure (in violation of INPE’s own body of rules). In addition, the government has demonstrated its determination to transfer responsibility for deforestation and fire monitoring to Brazil’s military. Last week, the government made its objective even clearer. In a live broadcast by the Institute for the Reform of the State and Corporate Relations (IREE), Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão — who also heads Bolsonaro’s newly founded Amazon Council — defended the creation of a new agency that concentrates authority for Amazon monitoring systems and satellite alerts. “Prodes and Deter [INPE’s deforestation monitoring satellite systems] are good systems, but they still have flaws,” explained General Mourão. But “We need to move towards an agency that has that capacity more consistently, and that gives us alerts… similar to the NRO [the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office]… which integrates all of those [satellite] systems and therefore with a lower cost and being more efficient.” Linked to the U.S. Defense Department, the NRO is one…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay