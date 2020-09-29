Don’t cross this tiger mom: Close encounter in Russia’s Far East

On Sept. 15, Aleksandr Rybin was checking a camera trap in Russia’s Sikhote-Alin Biosphere Reserve when something red and long-tailed darted in the bushes in front of him. “A thought flashed in my head: cougar?” Rybin, a 45-year-old researcher at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Russia, said in a statement. “No, what cougar can be here; we’re in the Far East. It’s a tiger! I thought, convulsively grasping at the camera.” It wasn’t just one tiger, but two. An adult female Amur tiger, or Siberian tiger (Panthera tigris altaica), slinked down a path, while her cub bounded over to a puddle. A rare Amur tiger. Image by Sasha Reebin / WCS Russia. Thinking the tiger duo had disappeared into the woods, Rybin and his colleague got into their vehicle to drive away, only to encounter the tigress again on the road. “She looked at us menacingly and hissed in displeasure,” Rybin said. “Then I took these pictures. Like any mother, the tigress protected her child, and in order not to irritate the beast, we quickly left this place and drove on.” Rybin has been working for WCS Russia for the past 22 years, using camera traps to monitor Amur tiger and critically endangered Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) populations. But encounters like this are very rare, he said. “I have had not more than 10 encounters like this,” Rybin told Mongabay in an email. “I especially remember tiger cubs I met in the wild — it was really exciting. Amur…This article was originally published on Mongabay

