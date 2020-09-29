How loud are howler monkeys? Candid Animal Cam is in the trees this week

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the red howler monkey. As their name suggests, howler monkeys are famous for their loud vocalizations. They are considered to be the loudest land mammal on the planet, with howls traveling five kilometers through dense forest. But how can they emit such loud calls? Well, they have an enlarged hyoid bone in their throat that gives resonance to the calls. Howler monkeys are composed of 15 different species, all of which live in the forests of South and Central America. This episode features the red howler monkey (Alouatta seniculus). Like other groups of monkeys, howler monkeys have prehensile tails that can fully wrap around branches and fruit. But not only that, their tails have tactile pads, so they can feel with the same aptitude that their hands and feet can feel with. Their strong tails are able to support their entire body weight and in some cases, the tail is almost five times their body length. Watch the video to learn more about these beautiful creatures. Special thanks to Diego Mosquera for sharing this footage with us. This footage was taken at Tiputini Biodiversity Station, a field biological station run by Universidad San Francisco de Quito and located in Yasuni National Park, a place documented as one of the most biodiverse places on earth. In 2005, the Tiputini Biodiversity Station begun using camera-traps to initiate a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay