Two-fifths of plants at risk of extinction, says report

From BBC

Two-fifths of the world’s plants are at risk of extinction, scientists have warned.

Researchers say they are racing against time to name and describe new species, before they disappear.

Plants hold huge promise as medicines, fuels and foods, says a report by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

But opportunities are being lost to use plants and fungi to address global issues such as food security and climate change.

The assessment of the State of the World’s Plants and Fungi is based on research from more than 200 scientists in 42 countries.

The report was released on the eve of a United Nations summit, which will press for action from world leaders to address biodiversity loss.

We are living in an age of extinction, said director of science at Kew, Prof Alexandre Antonelli.

“It’s a very worrying picture of risk and urgent need for action,” he said.

“We’re losing the race against time because species are disappearing faster than we can find and name them. Many of them could hold important clues for solving some of the most pressing challenges of medicine and even perhaps of the emerging and current pandemics we are seeing today.”

The report revealed that only a small proportion of existing plant species are used as foods and biofuels.

More than 7,000 edible plants hold potential for future crops, yet only a handful are used to feed a growing world population.

And some 2,500 plants exist that could provide energy for millions worldwide, while only six crops – maize, sugarcane, soybean, palm oil, rapeseed and wheat – generate the vast majority of biofuels.

Dr Colin Clubbe, head of conservation science at Kew, told BBC News: “We’re currently utilising such a small proportion of the world’s plant and fungi, be it for food or medicines or for fuel, ignoring the potential treasure chest of