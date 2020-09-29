Vietnam creates new nature reserve, possible home to elusive ‘Asian unicorn’

HO CHI MINH CITY — In a move wildlife conservationists are hailing as a victory, Vietnam has established a new nature reserve encompassing critical habitat for numerous species, several of them threatened globally with extinction. Located in Quang Binh province in central Vietnam, the Dong Chau-Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve spans 22,132 hectares (54,689 acres) of lowland evergreen forests in the Truong Son Mountains, known internationally as the Annamite Mountains. The area sits to the south of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, home to the world’s largest known cave. The name of the new reserve, whose creation was first reported by state media in July, means “clear water in the ravine” in Vietnamese. “In theory, as a nature reserve, Khe Nuoc Trong will have the highest level of protection, including no resource extraction and no tourists in strictly protected ecological rehabilitation zones,” Trang Nguyen, founder of the Hanoi-based wildlife conservation group WildAct, told Mongabay. The area was previously administered as a watershed protection forest. A view over the area that is now Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve and the nearby Bac Huong Hoa Nature Reserve, photographed in 2017. Image by Viet Nature Conservation Centre/Pham Tuan Anh. Lobbying for the creation of the reserve was spearheaded by Viet Nature Conservation Centre, an NGO based in Hanoi, with support from several international conservation organizations. Pham Tuan Anh, Viet Nature’s president and co-founder, said her group and its predecessor, BirdLife Vietnam Programme, have been working in the region for about two decades. According…This article was originally published on Mongabay

