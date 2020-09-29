World leaders pledge to protect 30% of the planet by 2030

In the midst of a planetary biodiversity crisis, 64 world leaders have endorsed a science-based target: to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. Jacinda Ardern, Prince Charles, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, and Justin Trudeau, are among those who signed the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, stating the world is in a “state of planetary emergency: the interdependent crises of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation and climate change” and that this emergency requires “urgent and immediate global action.” News of the leaders’ participation, announced Sept. 28, comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity this week. It builds upon mounting support for the proposal to “protect and conserve … at least 30 percent of the planet with the focus on areas particularly important for biodiversity” by 2030, which is included in the most recent draft of the U.N.’s Convention on Biological Diversity as one of its 20 post-2020 strategies. “I call on all leaders to commit to protecting at least 30% of the planet by 2030. It is a goal that is firmly grounded in scientific evidence,” Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, said in a video statement. “The 30% target backed up by strong financial support for nature is at the same time an environmental imperative and a great opportunity to improve our health and help our economies transition to a sustainable economy … We have one chance and once chance only to get it right … It can be done. It should be done.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

