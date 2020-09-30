Could disruptions in meat supply relieve pressure on the Amazon? (commentary)

Beef on sale in Osaka, Japan. Photo credit: Ted’s photos – For Me & You via VisualHunt / CC BY-NC-SA. To be sure, Coronavirus has caused disruptions in trade and global supply chains, but should we necessarily mourn such instability? Not, in my view, if such changes lead to beneficial environmental consequences. Hopefully, the pandemic may ease pressure on the Amazon rainforest, which has been squeezed by ranching. In Brazil, the largest share of cattle-related deforestation is linked to the domestic market, though the South American nation has also sought to satisfy voracious global demand, particularly from China. The pandemic, however, may lead consumers to reconsider their dietary choices, which would not only make a dent in climate change but also help safeguard public health. As humans move into and displace wildlife through tropical deforestation, we risk coming into greater proximity to exotic wildlife and getting exposed to so-called “zoonotic” diseases. Indeed, scientists warn that pathogens like COVID-19 could become more common as people convert natural habitats into agricultural land. Already, we have turned over almost half the world’s land into agriculture, with tropical forests suffering most. In the Amazon, a full eighty percent of deforestation is linked to cattle ranching, and unfortunately markets have not moved decisively to address such deforestation within supply chains. Experts are particularly concerned that a new pandemic may spring from the Amazon rainforest, which is considered a possible “hotspot” for emerging disease. In the midst of battling COVID-19, any thought of future pandemics might…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay