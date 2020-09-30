In Sumatra, forest edge communities must be at the center of conservation efforts (commentary)

The socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is heavy and multi-sectoral, marked by an increase in inequality, with the brunt of the pandemic borne mostly by the poorest and most vulnerable. Under the most severe projection, COVID-19 would increase Indonesia’s poverty rate from 9.2% in September 2019 to 12.4% by the end of 2020, implying that 8.5 million more people will be pushed into poverty by the end of 2020. With the pandemic as a backdrop, now more than ever people are becoming aware of the link between human health and the health of the ecosystem, where protecting nature and biodiversity hotspots has become increasingly crucial. One of the ways to protect biodiversity hotspots is through empowering and supporting forest-edge communities, who are the often overlooked front-liners when it comes to nature conservation. According to the FAO, people residing near forests depend on forest resources as their main source of food, livelihoods, and income generating activities, where their well-being is even more interlinked with the health of the ecosystem where they live. In order for nature conservation to be successful, it is paramount to safeguard the well-being of forest-edge communities, by ensuring social protection, meaning that they have a sustainable livelihood strategy, access to education, healthcare and other basic needs. A female orangutan with infant in the Mount Leuser National Park. Photo courtesy of Frederick Buiskool. Conservation and well-being of forest-edge communities in the Mount Leuser National Park Forest-edge households living in the vicinity of conservation areas such as the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

